Jane Goodall's 90th Birthday Celebrated with Unique Book

Today is Jane Goodall's 90th birthday. To honor this very special day that is being celebrated globally, my colleague Koen Margodt and I, both close friends and colleagues of Goodall, assembled a highly unique book, Celebrating an Astonishing Lifetime of Science, Advocacy, Humanitarianism, Hope, and Peace, as a loving tribute from Goodall's family and friends to a most amazing, iconic, and indefatigable woman and much more.

In this wide-ranging collection of original tributes and some old and new photographs from numerous time zones and continents, we celebrate Goodall's 90th birthday with ninety wonderful essays we call 'candles.' Family, friends, current researchers, former students, other scientists, philosophers, animal and environmental activists, conservationists, colleagues, CEOs, and actors share their love for this most amazing woma

