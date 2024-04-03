Former BlackBerry Employee Sues Company and CEO for Sexual Harassment and Retaliation

A former BlackBerry employee has sued the company and its CEO John J. Giamatteo in a California district court, alleging that after she rejected his advances, he threatened and retaliated against her. BlackBerry denied the allegations and is fighting the suit.

