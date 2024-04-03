JetBlue Introduces Surge Pricing for Bag-Check Fees

JetBlue is implementing surge pricing for bag-check fees, increasing the cost of checking luggage during peak travel periods. The airline cites higher costs related to hauling luggage as the reason for the adjustment.

JetBlue states that the move is necessary to offset increased wages and fuel costs and help the company return to profitability. The airline assures that perks like seatback TVs and onboard wifi services will remain free.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSHealth / 🏆 480. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JetBlue Introduces Dynamic Pricing for Checked BaggageJetBlue is rolling out fees for checked baggage that vary depending on the day of departure. The airline is also offering a $10 discount for adding a checked bag during booking and at least 24 hours before check-in.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

What to know about JetBlue checked bag pricing, increased fees for Trusted Traveler ProgramsSee all the details for different fare classes.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Wendy's to test surge pricing at restaurants as early as next yearWendy’s is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand.

Source: latimesfood - 🏆 699. / 51 Read more »

Wendy's gulps back surge pricing idea as complaints expose limited tolerance for floating costsA social media backlash followed reports that fast-food chain Wendy’s had plans to increase menu prices during its busiest hours.

Source: latimesfood - 🏆 699. / 51 Read more »

Theme parks are latest business to test out surge pricing modelPlanning a trip to a popular theme park? You may want to consider when and at what time you go to save yourself a few bucks.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

JetBlue ends service in Kansas City, other cities after $2 billion profit lossJetBlue, which has lost more than $2 billion since it last turned a profit in 2019, will end service in Kansas City and cut routes in California and Florida.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »