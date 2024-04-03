Kebra, a Three-Legged Dog, Finds a Loving Home

This is Kebra, he was found on 15th street at only four weeks old with a smashed femur. He gets around just fine on the three legs he has (at around six months) and is super fast (and sweet). He loves his squeaky hot dog! If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood.

