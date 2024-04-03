Stephen McKinley Henderson's Character Cut from Dune: Part Two

Even with Dune: Part Two's expansive run time, director Denis Villeneuve wasn't able to get all of the characters into the adventure that audiences were expecting, which includes Stephen McKinley Henderson's Thufir Hawat being excised from the sequel's theatrical cut.

The actor confirmed that he spent time on set with Christopher Walken and Austin Butler, which ties into what his character's trajectory was in Frank Herbert's original Dune novel, so those experiences themselves were fulfilling in their own right, as he also knew Villeneuve had his work cut out for him constructing the sequel. Dune: Part Two is in theaters now. "I shot stuff for them and had a great time with Denis and Austin Butler," Henderson confirmed to Entertainment Weekly."I got to have a nice lunch with Christopher Walken. It was a great thing to be a part of, and I understand it comes with the territory. Denis had to do the film that he had to do. So I just love being a part of it. No regret

