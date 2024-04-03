Original Dune Actor Kyle MacLachlan Responds to Dune 2 Release

Original Dune 1984 Paul Atreides actor Kyle MacLachlan responds to the release of Dune 2. Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel is complete now that Dune: Part Two has hit theaters. Exceeding all reasonable expectations, the second half of Villeneuve’s two-parter has crossed the $600 million mark worldwide, keeping the Dune franchise alive 40 years after MacLachlan played Paul in 1984’s David Lynch-directed, box office flop version.

Forty years may have indeed elapsed since MacLachlan played the original Paul Atreides, but the actor remains an avid Dune booster, as he exclusively revealed to Screen Rant, responding to the release of Dune: Part Two. Check out his remarks below: I haven't seen it yet. I'm looking forward to it, the continuation of the story and to see kind of how they handle it. Yeah, I love the book Dune so muc

