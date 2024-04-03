Americans Underestimate Moving Costs, Survey Finds

It's a common problem, too: 53% of Americans who moved in 2023 say their total moving costs were higher than expected. Just under two-thirds of movers used a professional moving company. Those who did were twice as likely as do-it-yourself movers to spend at least $2,000. While hiring professional movers can be expensive, there are other easily overlooked costs to consider as well, even if you take the DIY route.

Here's a look at some of the common reasons why people underestimate moving expenses and what you can do about it. A third of respondents who moved in the last year say they didn't budget correctly for their move. One big expense is hiring movers: A local move for a three-bedroom house will likely cost between $600 and $1,000. However, those costs can increase based on the number of movers needed, how much stuff you have and the distance between homes

