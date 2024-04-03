Jane Goodall and Famous Friends Advocate for Animal Compassion in New Video

Jane Goodall, along with several famous friends, has released a video advocating for compassion towards animals. The video features various speakers, including Ellen Burstyn, Alicia Silverstone, and Dr.

Deepak Chopra, reciting a statement from Goodall about the importance of recognizing the emotions and intelligence of farm animals. The speakers emphasize that animals are individuals with their own feelings and that understanding their suffering is crucial for caring about their well-being.

