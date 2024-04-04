J.K. Rowling Challenges Scottish Hate Speech Law

Author J.K. Rowling continues to roll with the punches in the wake of the Scottish government enacting a draconian hate speech law , while forcing police into a corner over her comments that men who claim to be women are, in fact, still men. The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 came into force on Monday, which, among other provisions, creates a new crime of “stirring up hatred” with a reported punishment of up to seven years in prison. J.K.

Rowling, until recently doyenne of the British left but now brutally cast aside as her solidly feminist perspectives are left behind by the sudden capture of the movement by transgender policy activists, has been all but leading the action against the move to suppress freedom of expression, daring the police to arrest her for calling ‘transgender women’ men

