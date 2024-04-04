UK Foreign Secretary Rules Out Sending Troops to Ukraine, Seeks More Financial Support

UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has ruled out Western troops being sent into Ukraine in favor of extracting more financial support from U.S. Congress . The former prime minister acknowledged the “war will be lost if the allies don’t step up” on the BBC’s Ukraine cast podcast. But asked whether Western nations should send troops into Ukraine , Lord Cameron replied “no” before adding NATO must be in the “best possible shape” by the U.S. November elections and extracting more U.S.

taxpayer dollars will help both NATO and Kyiv.Lord Cameron was speaking at a two-day North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit of 32 foreign ministers in Brussels. The Heritage Foundation found that the United States’ current $113 billion in aid to Ukraine costs $900 per American household.He said he’d be making his second visit to the United States since becoming foreign secretary next week and would be urging Congress to give more financial support, which “could change the narrative” in Ukrain

