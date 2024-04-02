J.K. Rowling criticizes Scottish hate-crime law and misgenders transgender women

The "Harry Potter" author slammed a newly enacted hate-crime law in Scotland in a series of posts on X in which she referred to transgender women as men. on Monday, the day a new Scottish hate-crime law took effect, that misgendered several transgender women and appeared to imply trans women have a penchant for sexual predation. On Tuesday, Scottish police announced they would not be investigating the “Harry Potter” author’s remarks as a crime, as some of Rowling’s critics had called for.

"We have received complaints in relation to the social media post," a spokesperson for Police Scotland said in a statement. "The comments are not assessed to be criminal and no further action will be taken."

