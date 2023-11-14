J.Crew's Black Friday Sale: What to Expect and How to Prepare

As a shopping editor, the only thing that's been on my mind these last couple of weeks is the crazy amount offashion deals that are about to surface. Sure, we're technically still days away from the big cyber sales, but it's best to be prepared, right? Of all of the sales I'm preparing for, I have to admit J.Crew's Black Friday sale is the one I'm most excited to shop., plus a ton of obsession-worthy accessories. In short, I'll be shopping J.Crew to majorly update my fall and winter wardrobe.

While we don't know the exact details of J.Crew's Black Friday sale just yet, I do have some good news for you. Last year, the brand offered 50 percent off over 800 new arrivals, plus gave an additional 10 percent off with a promo code. J.Crew rewards members even got access to the sale three days early (don't worry, it's free to). This year, we're expecting a very similar sale that runs through at least Black Friday, November 24, through Cyber Monday, November 27. Ahead, we've rounded up the best

