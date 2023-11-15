Black Friday Sales: ME+EM Offers Clearance Sale

Christmas looming means one thing in the world of retail: sales. Though once confined to Boxing Day and into January, Black Friday is now the king in November.The US import, taking place the day after Thanksgiving, is perfectly placed to get your Christmas shopping done early, for less.

Not all brands officially take part in the sales event, many run their own form of a sale but shun the 'Black Friday' label (case in point: The White Company's White Weekend), and others take the opportunity to offer a clearance sale of their previous season's styles. SHOP THE ME+EM SALE NOWOne of those latter brands is Red favourite ME+EM, which has been known to discount its clearance rail by as much as 60%. If you're anything like us, you'll be happy to bag a timeless bargain now to save for next summer, or even a winter holiday. The British label, founded by former advertising exec Clare Hornby in 2009, is now a go-to for timeless fashion at affordable luxury price

