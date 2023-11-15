Browns' Options for Third QB After Deshaun Watson's Injury

With Deshaun Watson out for the season, here are 7 players the Browns could look at as their third QB after he suffered a broken bone in his shoulder that will require immediate surgery. That means for this week vs. the Steelers, they will have to turn to either P.J. Walker or Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback. The NFL trade deadline has passed, so any hopes of bringing in an outside quarterback will have to come from the free-agent market.

The market is pretty barren, but there are some intriguing names if the Browns want to add another guy into the quarterback room. Here are some free agents or practice-squad options the Browns could look at if they want to go that route. Also, let us know which option sounds the best to you in the poll below. 'What did we do to deserve this?' Browns fans wonder after news of Deshaun Watson's injury - Terry Pluto A former Super Bowl winner, the 38-year-old Flacco has been on the street for the entire season after spending his last three seasons in New York as a member of the Jets. He was 1-8 in three seasons in New York, completing 5

