Is Rutgers football ready for season-defining stretch it is about to embark on? (PODCAST)

(4-1) face three consecutive games that are crucial in determining the direction of the season and serve as a good measuring stick for where they are as a program. It begins this Saturday in Madison, where Rutgers has an opportunity to seize a signature win over Wisconsin at Camp Randall, and continues the following two weeks with meetings against imploding Big Ten programs Michigan State and Indiana.

The Rutgers Rant crew is back to break down the win over the Seahawks and evaluate where the Scarlet Knights stand entering that crucial stretch. We also bring in a guest for the first time in show history (!) to discuss

the field hockey program’s record start to the season. We recap the PizzaFest held at the Rutgers Boardwalk, where every food truck came up with a pizza-themed item. With the help of Rutgers marketing — specifically Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing PJ Mullen, marketing assistant Kathleen Conlin and marketing coordinator Shayna Sadow — we sampled multiple items, which we describe in the episode. And for the more visual crowd, we included a gallery of some of the items we sampled below:For those interested in sending questions for us to answer during our next episode, in which we review the results of the Wagner game, sign up for our Rutgers Insider text service.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Why Cliff Omoruyi believes Rutgers hoops is even better after a rocky offseasonIn a turbulent era of college sports, Cliff Omoruyi bucked the trend and returned to the Scarlet Knights. Now, it's his team.

Where Rutgers football ranks nationally ahead of road game against WisconsinLooking at where Rutgers football lands in the national landscape ahead of its sixth game of the season.

Rutgers football notebook: Greg Schiano bites tongue about NCAA, future opponents in QB flux, moreA collection of notes around Rutgers football (4-1) as it enters Wisconsin week.

After Wagner win, Rutgers football enters crucial stretch of season with bowl bid in viewOff to a 4-1 start, Rutgers football enters a crucial stretch of the season this week.

Big Ten team fires OC, continues downward spiral weeks before facing Rutgers in key matchupOne of Rutgers football's key opponents fired its offensive coordinator weeks ahead of hosting the Scarlet Knights.

Former Rutgers star helps New York Liberty advance to first WNBA finals since 2002Betnijah Laney, a 2015 Rutgers graduate, has played an instrumental role in the success of the New York Liberty during the WNBA playoffs.

(4-1) face three consecutive games that are crucial in determining the direction of the season and serve as a good measuring stick for where they are as a program. It begins this Saturday in Madison, where Rutgers has an opportunity to seize a signature win over Wisconsin at Camp Randall, and continues the following two weeks with meetings against imploding Big Ten programs Michigan State and Indiana.

The Rutgers Rant crew is back to break down the win over the Seahawks and evaluate where the Scarlet Knights stand entering that crucial stretch. We also bring in a guest for the first time in show history (!) to discuss

the field hockey program’s record start to the season.

We recap the PizzaFest held at the Rutgers Boardwalk, where every food truck came up with a pizza-themed item. With the help of Rutgers marketing — specifically Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing PJ Mullen, marketing assistant Kathleen Conlin and marketing coordinator Shayna Sadow — we sampled multiple items, which we describe in the episode. And for the more visual crowd, we included a gallery of some of the items we sampled below:For those interested in sending questions for us to answer during our next episode, in which we review the results of the Wagner game, sign up for our Rutgers Insider text service. Along with getting to send questions for the show, you get regular updates on the Scarlet Knights sent straight to your phone as they happen, with any breaking news heading that way first.And if you want to hear our next episode before anyone else, the Rutgers Rant is hosting a LIVE recording of that episode on Thursday at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Irish Pub in downtown New Brunswick.

Join hosts Steve Politi, Brian Fonseca and Pat Lanni at the Blackthorn Restaurant & Irish Pub in downtown New Brunswick as they tape their episode before Rutgers travels to Wisconsin for a crucial Big Ten matchup. They’ll make their picks for the game and take your questions about the team, and hang out before and after the show for a casual meet and greet.

Join the Rutgers Rant for a live recording ... and your first beer is on us!

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our