Former Rutgers star helps New York Liberty advance to first WNBA finals since 2002

New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) defends during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn.

A 2015 Rutgers graduate, Laney averaged 15.8 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Knights in their 2014-15 campaign, advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament. She earned Honorable Mention All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors and left Rutgers with a career 1,401 points and 912 rebounds.

Laney was selected as the 17th overall pick by the Chicago Sky in 2015 and was the 17th Scarlet Knight drafted in the WNBA. Rutgers women’s basketball will honor the late Nikki McCray-Penson Rutgers women’s basketball strengthens bond with overseas adventure

Read more:

njdotcom »

Connecticut Sun to host New York Liberty SundayThe New York Liberty will take on the Connecticut Sun. The teams meet for the eighth time this season.

How the New York Liberty can secure a spot in the WNBA FinalsLiberty Reporter for The Strickland, Gigi Speer breaks down what the Liberty need to do to advance to the WNBA Finals

New York vs Connecticut WNBA Box ScoreNew York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game box score for Sep 29, 2023.

New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and floodingStates of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey after heavy rain flooded major roadways and brought mass transit to a virtual standstill. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk explains which areas were hardest hit.

Relentess rain “turned roads into rivers” in New Jersey and New York CityThe continuous rainstorms in New Jersey and New York City caused severe flooding that filled the roads with water. A flood watch is in effect for the tri-state area around New York City until 6 p.m. Saturday. NBC10’s Johnny Archer examines how the rain and floods impacted the area.

New York City, New Jersey brought to a standstill by flash floodingA coastal storm unleashed more than 8 inches of rain in parts of New York City, stranding vehicles, closing roads and causing travel delays as record amounts of rain fell.

New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) defends during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)advance to the WNBA finals for the first time since 2002 in a 87-84 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Sunday’s Game 4 of the playoff semifinals.in a postgame press conference. “I’ve got a few days where I can just enjoy this moment and then the work starts.”the veteran guard/forward to a multi-year extension through the 2025 season. She’s helped lead New York to three consecutive playoff berths. Laney landed with the Liberty in 2021 after garnering the WNBA’s Most Improved Player and All-Defensive First Team honors in 2020 with the Atlanta Dream.

A 2015 Rutgers graduate, Laney averaged 15.8 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Knights in their 2014-15 campaign, advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament. She earned Honorable Mention All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors and left Rutgers with a career 1,401 points and 912 rebounds.

Laney was selected as the 17th overall pick by the Chicago Sky in 2015 and was the 17th Scarlet Knight drafted in the WNBA.

Rutgers women’s basketball will honor the late Nikki McCray-Penson

Rutgers women’s basketball strengthens bond with overseas adventure

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our