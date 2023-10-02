Why Cliff Omoruyi believes Rutgers hoops is even better after a rocky offseason

Cliff Omoruyi (11) is all smiles after Rutgers defeated their fourth ranked opponent in a row during the mens basketball game between Rutgers and No. 12 Illinois at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.unicorneveryone, and that isn’t an exaggeration. A coach has his team for a year — unless, that is, some of his players already have their degrees. And then he might not have them tomorrow.

He came away from those trips convinced that another year in Piscataway would make him a stronger draft prospect while allowing him to fulfill a promise to his mother and get his college degree — and maybe complete some other unfinished business along the way, too.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Omoruyi said. “The way (Spencer and Mulcahy) were messaging me, asking me if I was coming back before I made my decision. ‘Are you coming back? Are you coming back?’ Then, after I said I was coming back (on May 31), not a week later, Paul said he was transferring. I said, ‘Well, okay.’

Oh, and the obsession with the recruits on campus is even bigger than it was before the transfer portal anddeals changed the sport. Now the slightest rumor — and who cares if it’s true? — about a five-star recruit scheduling a visit could dominate an entire news cycle for a program. Until the next one, of course.

The players who stay, well, they’re old news. No one is more aware of this than Steve Pikiell, who watched as Rutgers fans lost their marbles over two who left late in the spring (Meanwhile, the news that the team’s most important and singularly irreplaceable player had decided to stick around was met with ...“It was never my decision to transfer from Rutgers,” Omoruyi told NJ Advance Media last week during a candid 30-minute interview. He did explore turning pro, a process that led to NBA visits with Brooklyn, Utah, Portland and several other teams.

“I want to win,” the 6-foot-11 center said. “I want to win the Big Ten. I want to put a Final Four trophy in here. I want to be part of the team that does that.”

And let’s get this out of the way now: Yes, Omoruyi has two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the pandemic. Yes, he is aware that Rutgers has, with Bailey and (maybe) Harper, one of the best 2024 recruiting classes in the country. Yes, he is doubly aware that fans will obsess over the potential of adding him to a super team.“I’ve already seen a lot of comments like that,” Omoruyi said. “A lot of DMs and stuff, or when I’m at the football game, people will say, ‘One more year (in 2024)?’ I was like, what do youone more year! We’ve got 17 players on this team already!. He knows the pundits are projecting doom after Mulcahy and Spencer hit the portal — they did, after all, account for 21.5 points and 8.0 assists a game. The decisions, especially from Bayonne native and self-described “Jersey’s point guard” Mulcahy, stunned the Rutgers fan base.

“I won’t say anything bad about Paul, but last year’s team was slow compared to this team and the players who are playing now. We’ve got a lot of guys who can attack one-on-one now, who can kick out for the three. We’ve got a lot of guys who can do that.”

He offers how the team played during its international trip this summer as proof. Rutgers didn’t broadcast this detail fromThe team had hiked for six hours on Goree Island during the day in the blazing sun, then played in a gym in Dakar that lacked air conditioning. Guard Aundre Hyatt hit a game-tying three-pointer with about 20 seconds to play before forward Antwone Woolfolk, on the court when Omoruyi needed to sub out in the final minute, won the game on a tip-in at the buzzer.

“Oskar (Palmquist) took off his shoe and there was water coming out of his shoe!” Omoruyi said with a laugh. “We couldn’t breathe in the gym. We had to go outside at halftime to get air before we came back for the third quarter. In the third quarter, we went on a crazy run because we were playing lock-down defense and we played at a fast pace.”

As if to better illustrate the point at a practice a couple hours after our interview, Omoruyi is running drills with his teammates with the shot clock set at just 12 seconds. This is how Pikiell is preparing the Scarlet Knights for their Nov. 6 opener againstWill they be better? Maybe it is important to remember that last season’s team ended with a first-round NIT loss at Jersey Mike’s Arena to Hofstra, missing the NCAA Tournament when it struggled offensively during a crucial three-week stretch at the end of the season.and transfer Noah Fernandes handle the transition to the Big Ten, and how well forward Mawot Mag returns from the season-derailing ACL tear he suffered in February. But it will be unlike any team in Pikiell’s first seven years at Rutgers.

“This team is going to be different,” Omoruyi said.

Just think of how different it would be if Omoruyi wasn’t committed to staying. Asked if other college teams tried to pry him out of Piscataway during the program’s turbulent spring, he started to answer before quickly pivoting to a safer response.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” he said with a laugh, but draw your own conclusions. He said the NIL deals he received to stay at Rutgers made that decision easier, even if nothing about the process was.

International students here on F-1 visas can’t legally have jobs while on the U.S. soil. Bob Zito, Omoruyi’s NIL manager, said every penny of his small NIL deals last season went to charity. “Every company was surprised that they couldn’t pay him,” said Zito, a former executive vice president of the New York Stock Exchange.in between practices in Senegal and even on a catamaran off the coast of Portugal during the team’s summer trip.Plugging chicken wings on a boat a few thousand miles from the restaurant? Welcome to college basketball in 2023. The sport has never seemed more turbulent that it is now in the here-today, gone-tomorrow world where money dictates everything. And that’s what makes Omoruyi stand out in the crowd more than usual.

“I can wait to play in front of fans at (Jersey Mike’s) again,” he said when asked what he is looking forward to the most this season.

Those fans should celebrate every minute that he’s on the court this season. The players who are coming and going might be the ones getting all the attention, but at Rutgers, no one is more important that the one who stayed.

