How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10/3/23): FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for MLB Wild Card playoff series

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, celebrates with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) after scoring on an Alek Thomas single against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Chicago. Arizona won 15-4. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)in a best-of-three National League Wild Card playoff series, which opens Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

There will be a lot of familiar faces in October, particularly in the National League. The speedy and strong Ronald Acuña Jr. — the one and only member of the 40-70 club — will lead the Braves as they try to win their second title in three years. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers also look like a tough out.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers on Oct 03, 2023.

SportsCoverage of the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Coyotes and more from ABC15 Arizona.

What you need to know about the Diamondbacks' Wild Card Round opponent: the Milwaukee BrewersThe D-backs regular season is complete, and they will open the playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers. Here's what you need to know about the NL Central champs.

Woodruff's shoulder injury leaves Brewers down a starter against Diamondbacks in Wild Card SeriesOne of Milwaukee’s biggest strengths just got a little weaker on the eve of the postseason. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff, slated as a potential Game 3 starter, will miss the NL Wild Card Series with a shoulder injury, leaving the Brewers without one of the top arms against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) will miss wild-card series vs. DiamondbacksMilwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who had a 2.28 ERA this season, will miss this week’s wild-card series against Arizona.

Brewers and Diamondbacks meet to begin the NL Wild Card SeriesThe Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, celebrates with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) after scoring on an Alek Thomas single against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Chicago. Arizona won 15-4. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)in a best-of-three National League Wild Card playoff series, which opens Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Major League Baseball’s playoffs open Tuesday with Toronto at Minnesota, Texas at Tampa Bay, Arizona at Milwaukee and Miami at Philadelphia.

Defending champion Houston gets five days off until the Division Series start, as do Atlanta, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There will be a lot of familiar faces in October, particularly in the National League. The speedy and strong Ronald Acuña Jr. — the one and only member of the 40-70 club — will lead the Braves as they try to win their second title in three years. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers also look like a tough out.

Over in the American League, the upstart Orioles will try to build on their 100-win season with a deep run in the playoffs. The franchise lost 110 games just two seasons ago.

Houston will be trying to become the first repeat champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees won three in a row.

Here’s a look at what’s coming as October approaches:The best-of-three wild card format is in its second season. The format was changed in 2022 from the sudden death one-game format that was in place since 2012 with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic-affected 2020 season.

Six teams each from the American League and National League qualified for the postseason, including the three division winners in each league. The three wild card teams in each league are the teams with the best records that didn’t win their division.

The top two division winners with the best records in each league got a bye and don’t have to play in the wild card round. One big advantage for the higher seed in those wild card series is they get to host all three games.

The Rangers-Rays winner faces Baltimore in the Division Series, the Twins-Blue Jays winner plays Houston, the Phillies-Marlins winner starts at Atlanta and the Brewers-Diamondbacks winner gets a matchup with the Dodgers.Many of baseball’s recent rule changes will still be in effect during the postseason, including the pitch clock, a ban on extreme infield shifts and a limit to how many times a pitcher can disengage from the rubber. The pitch clock was a huge change for the sport and widely celebrated, cutting average game time by more than 20 minutes this season.

There is one rule that won’t make the postseason cut: the so-called “ghost runner” in extra innings.

During the MLB regular season, if a game goes to extra innings, a runner is placed at second base to start the 10th inning when each team bats. That won’t happen in the postseason. Extra innings will be played just like the previous nine.The Braves are the current betting favorites to win the World Series at +260, followed by the Dodgers (+420) and Orioles (+700), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.The wild-card rounds will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN. The later rounds will be split among Fox, FS1 and TBS.Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our