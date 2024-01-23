In-N-Out to Close Only Oakland Location Due to Crime

The fast food burger chain In-N-Out is closing its only Oakland location due to ongoing issues with crime. The highly profitable Oakport Street location will shut its doors on March 24, according to the company CEO. Despite efforts to create safer conditions, customers and employees have been regularly victimized by car break-ins, theft, and armed robberies. The closure negatively impacts the local community and the employees and their families.





