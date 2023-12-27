Oakland Firefighters Bring Holiday Joy to Underprivileged Kids

Oakland firefighter Nader Modawar parked his engine near Antioch Court during the Montclair Village Holiday Stroll so that kids could climb aboard it. These are the days after Christmas, and Santa is getting a well-deserved rest. So are the Oakland firefighters, who’ve wrapped up another successful year for their own holiday toy drive. Hundreds of presents went out to underprivileged kids this season, delivered by firefighters from the city’s 25 fire stations.

“The goal is to have kids, especially in certain neighborhoods, see us in a different light, other than, ‘It’s an emergency! Who died? Who got hurt? Whose house is on fire?” says firefighter Nader Modawar. With his shiny red engine parked at the end of Antioch Court, Modawar drew kids like a magnet to early December’s Montclair Village Holiday Stroll. Youngsters climbed on the fire truck and had their picture taken while parents placed newly-purchased toys in the nearby collection bin. CRUfit and Montclair Toyhouse also served as elves, acting as collection sites for this annual Random Acts Toy Driv





