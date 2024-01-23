US and UK Continue Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen

The United States and the United Kingdom struck more Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday in an eighth round of strikes, just days after President Joe Biden admitted airstrikes were not working to deter the militia group from attacking ships in the Red Sea. Defense officials argued that while the Houthis still had capability, airstrikes against the Houthis have 'removed significant Houthi capability.'





