House Republicans Struggle to Find Wins to Run On

It would be an extreme understatement to say that the first year of the House Republicans’ majority was not especially fruitful. Most of their time has been spent dealing with intraparty conflict, including, but not limited to, the overthrow of their first choice for speaker of the House. So it’s as unsurprising as it is fitting that Republicans are now grumpy about not having enough wins to run on in the fall, as NBC News reported on Monday.

As things stand, House Republicans’ list of achievements so far is short; those few successes generally fall into the category of “avoided a self-made catastrophe.” (See: preventing the country from defaulting on its debt.) That’s not because Democrats opposed working alongside their Republican colleagues. In fact, the minority party has searched for something, anything, that could win support in both parties, offering up real, tangible concessions on important issues. But Republicans, rather than capitalize on the opportunities that Democrats have teed up, insist on whiffing entirel





MSNBC » / 🏆 469. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Republicans threaten government shutdown over immigration law changesFar-right Republicans in the House are threatening to force a partial government shutdown unless Congress enacts strict new changes to immigration law, imperiling crucial government services — and U.S. aid to Ukraine — over a long-fraught issue that could be critical in this year’s elections.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Keeping New Year's Resolutions: The Struggle and Simple Health ResolutionsLearn about the challenges of keeping New Year's resolutions and discover four simple health resolutions that offer far-reaching benefits with limited daily effort.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Republicans' negotiator optimistic about potential border and immigration dealSen. James Lankford believes that the text of a potential border and immigration deal could be released this week, unlocking aid for Ukraine and addressing asylum claims.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

The Best Shoes for Neuropathy: How to Find the Right PairFinding the right pair of shoes is crucial for managing neuropathy symptoms. Learn about the causes of peripheral neuropathy and how to choose the best shoes for comfort and support.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »

d4vd Opens Up About Struggling with Artistic IdentityThe genre-blurring artist d4vd opens up about his struggle to find his artistic identity and the pressure to make commercially successful music.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Young Mom Demands Apology After Police Raid House with Medically Challenged Toddler InsideA young mom in Elyria is demanding an apology after police raided a house with her medically challenged toddler inside. The mom believes that the flash bangs set off by the police caused irritations in her son's lungs and on his skin. Law Office of Jason B. Going 1803 N Belt W Belleville, IL 62226 (618) 408-1290 Going Law Firm IDSeal.net 2661 N Illinois St Suite 353A Belleville, IL 62226 (618) 312-7605 Identity Theft Protection

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »