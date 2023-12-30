Illegal Fireworks Pose Threat as New Year's Approaches in Los Angeles

Bright yellow, red and blue lights burst high across the L.A. sky. The baritone booms of M-80s mix with the staccato snap of firecrackers. Move over, Fourth of July — the New Year's holiday is encroaching on your illegal fireworks extravaganza status. Fire departments throughout the region, including Los Angeles city and county, Long Beach and Pasadena, are bracing for a midnight onslaught of illegal fireworks Dec. 31 and warning residents of the dangers and consequences of shooting them off.

Air quality officials are monitoring for unhealthful particulates. Dog owners are planning comfort rooms for their spooked pets. “Typically, we see some fireworks larger than what some professionals do in some of our neighborhoods,” said Lisa Derderian, spokesperson for the city of Pasadena, which is in the New Year's spotlight as the host city for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl gam





