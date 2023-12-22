The 64th annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration will take place on December 24 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The event will feature performances by Divas and Drummers of Compton, as well as various choir groups, dance performances, and music from around the world. The event is free to attend.





ladailynews » / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Weiss convenes Los Angeles grand jury in Hunter Biden caseWeiss convenes Los Angeles grand jury in Hunter Biden case — issues subpoena to first brother James: reportsweeping rule change that forces people to report income over $600 paid through popular apps such as Venmo and Paypal, the agency announced Tuesday.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Shohei Ohtani in Record-Breaking DealThe Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Shohei Ohtani in a contract that is both enormous and team-friendly. Ohtani's decision to prioritize winning led him to choose the Dodgers over the Los Angeles Angels.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

Los Angeles Convention Center Expansion and Modernization Project Approved by City CouncilThe City Council has approved documents for the expansion and modernization of the L.A. Convention Center, but city leaders are still considering the finances and timing of the multibillion-dollar project. The approved documents include entitlements and a signdistrict for future development. This is the first renovation guide for the building in 30 years.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

New Mural Unveiled in San Pedro's Historic WaterfrontThe Port of Los Angeles, along with the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, Los Angeles Maritime Institute, and West Harbor, recently held a mural unveiling of “La Pincoya en El Norte”.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Media Entrepreneur and Music Promoter Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias Dies at 43Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias, a media entrepreneur, radio DJ and music promoter who advocated for Filipino American artists and was instrumental in growing the MySpace Music platform, died Sunday evening, according to family members. Cobarrubias died in her hometown of Walnut, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office, which has yet to determine a cause of death pending further tests. She was 43.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Popovich asks fans to stop booing Kawhi LeonardSan Antonio coach Gregg Popovich silences the crowd and asks fans to stop booing Kawhi Leonard during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard scores 24 points as the Clippers win 109-102, handing the Spurs their 10th straight loss.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »