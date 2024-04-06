Hundreds of area teens attend Youth Opportunities Fair at Hillcrest High School

Hundreds of area teens turned out Saturday at the Hillcrest High School field house in Country Club Hills to meet with job recruiters , skill trainers and volunteer coordinators as part of U.S. Robin Kelly ’s annual Youth Opportunities Fair . The event, organized by Kelly for a decade, aims to pair high school students with moneymaking opportunities for the summer or beyond, and a chance to earn volunteer credits or get trained in a career.

“I just want to do what I can to give back to the young people of my district,” Kelly said. “Hopefully they’ll find something here for them.” She said 60 registered vendors and some 400 students registered for the day. From the moment the doors opened, young people were lining up at certain tables, eager to learn more

