Spencer Steer's three-run homer leads Reds to victory over Mets

Spencer Steer hit a three-run homer during a five-run eighth inning rally, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-6 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday. Cincinnati was trailing 5-4 before Dominican Elly de la Cruz hit a single that drove in pinch-runner Bubba Thompson. Steer followed with his shot to left-center field off Dominican pitcher Yohan Ramirez (0-1). The Reds sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth inning. Ramirez threw 53 pitches in two innings.

Steer hit his third home run of the season. New York used four relievers in the game that they won on Friday. They were without Puerto Rican closer Edwin Diaz, who had pitched in the previous two games. Venezuelan Omar Narvaez had three hits and two RBIs for New York, who had won two consecutive games after losing their first five of the season. Brandon Nimmo had two hits and four RBIs

