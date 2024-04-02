Mobile Area Career Fair Connects Students to Jobs & Training Opportunities

The Mobile Area Career Fair aims to connect local high school seniors with job opportunities in the Mobile area. The fair is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is organized by the Mobile County Public School System, Mobile Chamber, Southwest Alabama Workforce Development Council, Chickasaw City Schools, and the Mobile Area Education Foundation.

Over 3,500 students from various high schools are registered to attend.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mobile Co. Public Schools to hire hundreds of teachers, support personnel at Career FairMobile County Public Schools is hosting its third-annual Career Fair on Wednesday, March 27, at the Mobile Convention Center.Anyone who is interested in joining

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

The Unexpected Career Advice From R29 x SCAD’s Beauty Career FairFrom Euphoria's make up artist Donni Davy to Issa Rae's hairstylist, these pros share their advice for excelling in the beauty industry.

Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Explore a future in the skies at Pima Aviation Technology Program career fair TuesdayWhile at the University of Arizona, AJ worked for the school's broadcast network UATV3 throughout all four years of college.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

Beauty Lovers, R29 & SCAD Hosted Your Dream Career FairRefinery29 went back to school with the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

MCPSS hosts third annual career fairMCPSS says if an applicant is recommended to be hired, they could go straight to the human resources room and start the hiring process on site.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Half off with Lyca Mobile - get 6 months of mobile service for the price of 3!Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »