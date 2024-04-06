WWE Star Cody Rhodes' Tour Bus Catches Fire Before WrestleMania 40 Night 1

WWE star Cody Rhodes had a scare a day before WrestleMania 40 Night 1, where he will team with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns . Rhodes started Friday thanking the Philadelphia Fire Department, sparking concerns around the pro wrestling world. He then revealed what happened. 'Before you hear it elsewhere - my tour bus caught fire last night,' Rhodes wrote on X. 'Everybody is safe and okay The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans.

'Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept.' He later told Pat McAfee on his radio show the fire started around 1 a.m. ET as he was about to go to sleep. He said his driver noticed the flames and urged everyone to get off the bus immediately. He grabbed his WrestleMania boots and some pictures before leavin

WWE Cody Rhodes Tour Bus Fire Wrestlemania 40 Seth Rollins The Rock Roman Reigns

