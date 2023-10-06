House leaderless after stunning Kevin McCarthy ouster: Washington Photos of the Week

The House of Representatives remains paralyzed after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted as speaker on Tuesday when a group of GOP rebels joined with all Democrats to remove him from his post.

McCarthy, who won the gavel after 15 rounds of floor voting in January, became the first speaker in history to lose his job by a motion to vacate. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led the group of eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy, citing broken promises such as working with Democrats to avoid an Oct. 1 government shutdown.

Manchin defends McCarthy after 'personal' ouster: 'I'd have been voting for Kevin McCarthy'

House Elects Kevin McCarthy’s 8th-Grade Bully As SpeakerWASHINGTON—Awarding him the position solely on the basis of his proven ability to torment his predecessor, the U.S. House of Representatives elected Kevin McCarthy’s eighth-grade bully Todd Jenkins as its new speaker in a landslide vote Thursday. “When you consider his impressive track record of putting Rep. McCarthy…

Race to replace Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker heats upMembers are aiming for a vote as early as next week, and at least three contenders have thrown their hats in the race. CBS News\u2019 Natalie Brand reports.

Kevin McCarthy Will Not Run for House Speaker After Being Ousted\u00a0Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speakerFormer President Donald Trump is officially backing Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the pugnacious House Judiciary Committee chairman and longtime Trump defender, to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

