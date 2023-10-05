Manchin defends McCarthy after 'personal' ouster: 'I'd have been voting for Kevin McCarthy'

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) defended Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he was ousted as House speaker, saying he would not have voted to remove McCarthy if he was in the House of Representatives.

Manchin, a centrist, said that the historic vote to fire McCarthy was a"shame" and believes he was removed for personal reasons while speaking on MSNBC's Morning Joe."This one seemed to be personal," Manchin said."Like, that's all I can say.

The West Virginia Democrat also said that while there was"more to it than I know," he would have overlooked any personal reasons"for the sake of our country" if he were a member of the lower chamber of Congress. headtopics.com

"I can only speak for myself. If I had been a House member, I'd have been voting for Kevin McCarthy," Manchin said.

McCarthy was removed from the top job in a 216-210 vote on Tuesday, with eight Republicans joining all present Democrats to vote to remove the House speaker for the first time in history. The California Republican said he believes Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who brought the motion to remove him, did it for personal reasons. headtopics.com

