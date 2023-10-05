Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

JILL COLVIN and FARNOUSH AMIRIFormer President Donald Trump gesture to the crowd before his speech at the California Republican Party Convention Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former Presidentis officially backing Rep.

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site shortly after midnight.

The announcement came hours after Texas Rep. Troy Nehls said Thursday night that Trump had decided to back Jordan's bid.Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Donald Trump Endorses Jim Jordan For Speaker Of The House On Truth Social