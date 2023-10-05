Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, is flanked by Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., as they criticize Democrats for launching a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Trump had been telling people in recent days that he preferred Jordan for the post, according to two Republicans familiar with his thinking and granted anonymity to discuss it. But it was unclear whether he intended to announce it before Nehls' tweet.

“After him thinking about it and this and that ... he said he really is in favor of getting behind Jim Jordan," Nehls said. “He believes Jim Jordan is right for the job."of Louisiana. Both are trying to lock in the 218 votes required to win the job and need the support of both the far-right and moderate factions of the party. headtopics.com

Still, Trump continued to stoke speculation, telling Fox News Digital Thursday that he would accept a short-term role as speaker — for anywhere from 30 to 90 days — if another candidate doesn’t have the votes to win.

The Republican conference is filled with members generally supportive of Trump, but whether they’d back him to serve as speaker remained to be seen. The role is a demanding position — effectively running the Capitol and dealing with hundreds of lawmakers — and requires an attention to the arcane details of legislating that Trump showed little interest in even when he was president. headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Troy Nehls: Donald Trump endorsing Jim Jordan for House speakerA conservative House member who had promised to nominate former President Donald Trump to be the chamber's new speaker says that the ex-president will endorse Rep. Jim Jordan for the post.

Donald Trump expected to endorse Jim Jordan for House speakerSamuel Schaffer is an associate news editor at the Washington Examiner. Samuel started his career in Norfolk, Virginia, working for the ABC affiliate there. He graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in journalism and has a passion for covering politics. Sam is from Florida, but he is not a 'Florida Man.'

Donald Trump Endorses Jim Jordan For Speaker Of The House On Truth SocialI’m a technology reporter and founder of Paleofuture.com, a website I started in 2007 that looks at past visions of the future, from flying cars and jetpacks to utopias and dystopias. Paleofuture was formerly hosted at Smithsonian magazine (2011-2013) and Gizmodo (2013-2020). My work has appeared at BBC Future, Slate, The Verge, GOOD, Pacific Standard, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, and Buzzfeed. Most recently, I was a senior writer at Gizmodo for ten years. I’ve also given talks at South by Southwest, dConstruct in Brighton, The Conference in Malmo, UCLA’s Digital Cash conference in Los Angeles, and the University of Virginia’s edUi conference. In 2012, I partnered with the BBC to put on an exhibit of retro-futuristic items from my personal collection in Hollywood, California.

Donald Trump will not become House Speaker for one reason—Mary TrumpThe former president has been cited as a replacement for Kevin McCarthy following the latter's historic ousting on Tuesday night.

Jim Jordan addresses possibility of Trump becoming House speakerRep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, explained why he's running to replace ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy and weighed in on the possibility of Donald Trump taking the job.

Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speakerFormer President Donald Trump is officially backing Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the pugnacious House Judiciary Committee chairman and longtime Trump defender, to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker