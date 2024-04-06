Guided Walking Tours to Return to Historic Downtown Enterprise

Guided walking tours of historic downtown Enterprise will soon return to the City of Progress. The City of Enterprise announced the tours will return during April as part of a continued partnership between Visit Enterprise , the Enterprise Tourism Department and the State of Alabama Department of Tourism. Tours will be offered on Saturday, April 6, April 20 and April 27. No tours are scheduled for April 13, as that is the date of the annual Spring Festival at the Monument .
The City of Enterprise reminds participants to wear comfortable shoes and dress according to the weather forecast. If bad weather is forecast, a tour may be canceled.
