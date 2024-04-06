Guided Walking Tours to Return to Historic Downtown Enterprise

Guided walking tours of historic downtown Enterprise will soon return to the City of Progress. The City of Enterprise announced the tours will return during April as part of a continued partnership between Visit Enterprise , the Enterprise Tourism Department and the State of Alabama Department of Tourism. Tours will be offered on Saturday, April 6, April 20 and April 27. No tours are scheduled for April 13, as that is the date of the annual Spring Festival at the Monument .

The City of Enterprise reminds participants to wear comfortable shoes and dress according to the weather forecast. If bad weather is forecast, a tour may be canceled. Updates will be posted to theand receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every mornin

Guided Walking Tours Historic Downtown Enterprise City Of Progress Partnership Visit Enterprise Enterprise Tourism Department State Of Alabama Department Of Tourism Spring Festival Monument Weather Forecast Cancellation Updates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WTVYNews4 / 🏆 590. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City of Enterprise reminds residents of alternating water scheduleThe City of Enterprise said sprinklers, for the purpose of watering lawns, gardens, landscaped areas, trees, shrubs and other plants, are prohibited except on designated water-use days.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Wayfinder signs could be coming to EnterpriseWith Enterprise growing rapidly, the city wants to cater to all who pass through town.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

City leaders pick Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax for Austin roleA subcommittee of the Austin City Council recommended Broadnax on Tuesday evening.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Cleveland City Council passes 2 financial ordinances to benefit the cityCleveland City Council approved two financial issues in the Monday night meeting that will help develop the city.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

City of Sierra Vista seeks public input for new park on south side of the cityAlexis Ramanjulu is KGUN 9's Cochise County reporter. Send your story ideas to Alexis at alexis.ramanjulukgun9.com.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson discusses the new era for Philly City CouncilKenyatta Johnson talks about developing a new era for Philly City Council under his leadership, his relationship with Mayor Cherelle Parker and putting forth a positive vision for the city.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »