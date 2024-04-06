Chef Dominick Lee to Open Augustine's, a New Restaurant in Houston

Chef Dominick Lee , former executive chef at Poitin, is returning to Houston after a culinary journey in Europe. He is set to open Augustine's , a restaurant inspired by the food derivatives of Creole cuisine.

The name pays tribute to an African American family's journey from France to Louisiana and Texas. Augustine's aims to capture the stories of many African American families in the South.

