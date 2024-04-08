Designer of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Reveals Backup Dress

Elizabeth Emanuel , the designer of Princess Diana 's iconic wedding dress , reveals that she created a backup dress for the royal wedding. The dress, which differed from Diana's gown, was never finished and its whereabouts remain unknown.

Using old sketches, the designer has now brought the dress to life and it will be displayed at the virtual interactive Princess Diana Museum.

