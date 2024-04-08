Russian Missile Strikes Kill Eight in Ukraine

Russia n missile strikes in Ukraine overnight and on Saturday killed eight people and wounded 12 more, officials said. According to the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, six people were killed and 11 were wounded in overnight missile attacks on the city of Kharkiv , which is Ukraine 's second largest. The attack damaged residential buildings, a gas station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars.

On Saturday afternoon, a further strike on Kharkiv killed another person and left one more person wounded, said Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov. Another missile strike killed a civilian in the southern Odesa region, its governor Oleh Kiper reported. Overall, Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three cruise missiles and 28 drones, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement. "Russian killers continue to terrorize Ukrainians and attack Kharkiv and other peaceful cities," he said. Russia's Defense Ministry said the overnight attacks targeted Ukraine's military enterprises that "produced and repaired armored vehicles and vehicles, drones" as well as "military airfields" and areas where "foreign mercenaries" were allegedly stationed. The ministry claimed all the set targets were hit. It also said that Ukraine on Saturday morning fired Vampire rockets at Russi

Russia Ukraine Missile Strikes Casualties Kharkiv Odesa Air Defense Military Enterprises

