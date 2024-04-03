Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Designer Created a Backup Dress

Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer, Elizabeth Manuel, was prepared for the worst when it came to the late royal’s big day. While the beaded, bow-adorned puff-sleeve masterpiece Diana donned to say “I do” to Prince Charles is still etched into the brains of many of Us, few know that Manuel, now 70, actually created a backup dress in the event that something happened to the original. (Charles, now 75, and Diana divorced in 1996.

Charles became King after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.) “I was a bit neurotic, and I thought, ‘What happens if somebody breaks in and steals the dress or something spills or there’s a fire or it gets stolen?’ Manuel told People in a video interview published via YouTube on Wednesday, April 3. “So, I thought, ‘I’m gonna make a backup dress.” The “spare” look took inspiration from a pink dress Emanuel made for Diana to wear at a pre-wedding bal

