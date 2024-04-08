University of Alaska Anchorage Becomes Leading Institution for Arctic Policy and Leadership

Alaska's largest university, the University of Alaska Anchorage, is becoming North America's leading institution for Arctic policy and leadership. The university has partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to establish a new homeland security center of excellence called ADAC-ARCTIC. This partnership will bring in millions in funding for national security research and the development of future Arctic leaders.
UAA's strategic position in Southcentral Alaska makes it an asset for the state's economic, military, and transportation activities. The university will collaborate with security agencies like the Coast Guard, FEMA, and Customs and Border Patrol on issues such as cybersecurity, emergency management, and maritime security
