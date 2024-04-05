Civil rights groups urge Supreme Court to uphold homeless shelter mandate

Under recent federal court rulings, cities throughout the West Coast are expected to offer homeless people shelter or housing before clearing encampments. Bay Area civil rights groups are now urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the mandate in a case set for later this month that advocates worry could free officials to crack down harder on those living on the street.with the high court that also accused state and local politicians — including Gov.

Gavin Newsom — of throwing their support behind the appeal to deflect responsibility for their struggles solving a deepening homeless crisis. “This is political theatre,” advocates said in the filin

Homeless Shelter Housing Encampments Supreme Court Mandate Crackdown Civil Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bay Area civil rights advocates slam Newsom over support for Supreme Court homeless camp appealThe high court could allow cities to take a tougher stance on encampments.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Civil Rights Coalition Celebrates Supreme Court DecisionThe Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights celebrates the Supreme Court's decision in Moore v. Harper, a victory for voting rights and equal representation. The coalition urges congressional action to restore the Voting Rights Act.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Ohio Supreme Court primary with 2 Democrats kicks off long campaign over court's partisan controlThe Democratic primary for one of three contested seats on the Ohio Supreme Court will kick off a high-stakes battle for partisan control of the court this fall

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Ohio Supreme Court primary with 2 Democrats kicks off long campaign over court's partisan controlThe Democratic primary for one of three contested seats on the Ohio Supreme Court will kick off a high-stakes battle for partisan control of the court this fall. The court currently has a 4-3 Republican majority. To flip that, Democrats must sweep the races in November by retaining two incumbents and winning an open seat.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ohio Supreme Court primary begins as Democrats try to flip court from Republican controlThe Democratic primary for one of Ohio's Supreme Court seats has begun. The state's Supreme Court has a 4-3 Republican majority, but Democrats hope to flip that in their favor.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law after Supreme Court actionLawrence Hurley covers the Supreme Court for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »