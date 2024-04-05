British Airways offers course to help anxious fliers

Terrified at the mere thought of speeding through the air locked in a thin metal tube? British Airways Captain Steve Allright is there for you. The aptly named pilot leads a course developed by the carrier called 'Flying With Confidence' that helps anxious fliers get over their nerves. It includes a 'technical session' that addresses how aircraft operate, including what to know about air turbulence, as well as discussion of the psychology of flying.

Then, a test: Participants board a British Airways jets for a 30-minute flight. You'll have plenty of company, though. Along with your fellow class members, you're joined by a psychologist and cabin crew, and of course a pilot, who provides running commentary during the flight to explain in detail what is happening during each phase of the flight. The airline touts the group experience as one that can help fliers feel less alone and more at ease with entrusting their lives to strangers

