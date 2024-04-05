Biohacking: The Growing Trend in Wellness

Cracking the code to wellness is now costing Americans $1.8 trillion annually. The global wellness economy generated $5.6 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach $8.5 trillion within the next three years.

'Biohacking,' the term for do-it-yourself biology, has gained popularity with 951 million views on TikTok and a 900% increase in searches on Google. It involves using biology to improve oneself, such as tracking heart rate with a smartwatch or trying neuro-feedback therapy.

Biohacking Wellness Global Wellness Economy Trends Biology Smartwatch Neuro-Feedback Therapy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WEWS / 🏆 323. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What to know about the 'oat-zempic' weight loss trend growing on social mediaSome people are trying a meal replacement drink with oats to lose weight.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Test strips, new laws to fight growing xylazine trendA recent report shows ground ambulances transport over 3 million privately insured Americans each year, and over half of the patients are exposed to a surprise bill.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

It's a long way from growing cotton to growing golf coursesA mere 167 years before the golf courses and the soccer fields, 38 thirsty families rolled down the ridge from Fort Harmony to the banks of the Virgin River to grow cotton in Washington County.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

How to Become Younger, According to a Biohacking ExpertEntrepreneur Dave Asprey claims he has taken a decade off his age and says you can, too.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Brooke Burke warns Ozempic can be 'dangerous,' shares benefits of biohacking: There's no 'quick fix'Brooke Burke shared her thoughts on the pros and cons of Ozempic, the injectable diabetes medication that has also become a popular weight loss drug.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Loud budgeting myth-busting and how the virtal trend can work for youA viral trend called loud budgeting is where people declare what they will not spend their money on, but there is some myth-busting about the movement.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »