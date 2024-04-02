The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 200 national organizations to promote and protect the civil and human rights of all persons in the United States. Through advocacy and outreach to targeted constituencies, The Leadership Conference works toward the goal of a more open and just society - an America as good as its ideals.

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights In a Victory for Voting Rights and Equal Representation, Civil Rights Coalition Celebrates Supreme Court Decision in Moore v. Harper Civil Rights Coalition Praises Supreme Court’s Decision to Protect Freedom to Vote, Renews Call for Congressional Action to Restore the Voting Rights Act State Department Spokesman Urged to Resign Over 'Despicable' Attack on UN Expert In GOP's Latest 'Clear Call to Genocide,' Lawmaker Calls for Nuclear Bombing of Gaza Intel Brags of $152 Billion in Stock Buybacks Over Last 35 Year

Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot dating rule is legal under civil rights law, appeals court saysA divided 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to uphold enforcement of the required date on return envelopes, a technical mandate that caused thousands of votes to be declared invalid in 2022.

Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot dating rule is legal under civil rights law, appeals court saysA federal appeals court says a requirement for Pennsylvania voters to put accurate handwritten dates on the outside envelopes of their mail-in ballots doesn't run afoul of a civil rights law. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday to uphold enforcement of the required date on return envelopes.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

