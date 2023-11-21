Black Friday Car Deals Return with a Vengeance

The unofficial holiday known as Black Friday, now typically extended to include the three-day weekend following Thanksgiving, is traditionally one of the biggest shopping periods of the year, with over-eager consumers in years past literally falling all over each other to snag unbeatable deals.

It’s no exception in the new-vehicle business, as automakers and their dealers traditionally go all out to move the metal, especially leftover year-end models, with a plethora of incentives and deep discounts. While profound inventory shortages and sky-high transaction prices tended to render those Black Friday deals moot during the pandemic era, they’re returning with a vengeance this year. Dealers are once again flush with cars, trucks and SUVs and are most likely ready to wheel and deal eagerly to stay ahead of the game. “After two years of hardly a holiday deal, the market is ripe for some seasonal chee





Forbes » / 🏆 394. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Black Friday 2022: Best Amazon Black Friday DealsFrom Apple Airpods to Bose headphones, here are the best Black Friday deals that are already live on Amazon.

Source: Variety - 🏆 108. / 63 Read more »

Black Friday space gift ideas: Telescope deals, binocular discounts, camera deals and moreJase Parnell-Brookes is an award-winning photographer, educator and writer based in the UK. They won the Gold Prize award in the Nikon Photo Contest 2018/19 and was named Digital Photographer of the Year in 2014.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Walmart’s best deals on vacuums during their Black Friday Deals event: Shark, Dyson and moreWalmart is ringing in Black Friday early this year with some sweet bargains on vacuums. Dyson and Shark products are marked down during Walmart's Black Friday Deals event.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Medik8 Black Friday Sale: Get 20% Off in John Lewis Pre-Black Friday EventMedik8 is currently 20% off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, including the beloved Crystal Retinal. Loyal followers of Medik8 will know that the brand’s premium skincare products rarely go on sale. Last year, the brand offered a 30% off blanket Black Friday discount. We can’t be sure if the same discount will apply to this year’s Black Friday event.

Source: RedMagDaily - 🏆 312. / 61 Read more »

Walmart's Black Friday sale has 60% off a Eufy self-emptying robot vacuumShop this early Black Friday robot vacuum deal during the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Tab deals: what to expect in 2023?With Black Friday 2023 being just one month away, it's time to get a preview of what deals you can expect to find on top Galaxy Tab devices during the event.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »