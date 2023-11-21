Wealthy Mercer family considering supporting Trump's White House run

The wealthy Mercer family is considering financially supporting Donald Trump's latest White House run, despite previously distancing themselves from him. The family foundation, led by Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah, started 2023 with $88.4 million in assets. The Mercers have a history of supporting conservative causes and were once supporters of Trump. They have not yet decided whether to publicly back Trump, but they remain friendly with key players in his orbit.





CNBC » / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

An Interactive White House Experience Will Open Near the White HouseThe website that Washington lives by.

Source: washingtonian - 🏆 74. / 68 Read more »

Former Trump Lawyer Claims Aide Said Trump Would Refuse to Leave White HouseFormer Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis's revelation that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election is 'devastating' for Trump, legal experts say. Ellis's account may be key evidence in the Fulton case as well as Trump's federal election subversion case in D.C.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

White House starts countdown to 'House Republican shutdown' amid speaker impasseNaomi Lim is a White House reporter at the Washington Examiner. She previously reported on crime and politics for News Corp Australia. She returned to Washington in 2015 after interning in Washington, D.C., as an undergraduate. She worked at CNN and the BBC while earning a master's degree in public policy from Georgetown University.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Mike Johnson, new House speaker, meets Biden at White HouseNewly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson met Thursday with President Biden at the White House to discuss the administration's emergency request for additional foreign aid.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

You can now tour the White House from your house.First Lady Jill Biden and Google partnered up to create a new virtual tour of the White House today. Here’s the First Lady’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, on the tour: By using Google Street View tech, the tour displays panoramic images of everything from the North and South Lawns to the White House’s movie theatre.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

White House blasts House GOP for setting ‘unprecedented bar’ in new bill to aid IsraelEXCLUSIVE: The White House is blasting House Republicans for setting an 'unprecedented bar' in their proposed bill to aid Israel in country's fight against Hamas.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »