IFN-γ and virtual memory T cells coordinate T cell avidity and fate during infection

Effective responses to intracellular pathogens are characterized by T cell clones with a broad affinity range for their cognate peptide and diverse functional phenotypes. How T cell clones are selected throughout the response to retain a breadth of avidities remains unclear. Here, we demonstrate that direct sensing of the cytokine IFN-γ by CD8T cells coordinates avidity and differentiation during infection.
IFN-γ promotes the expansion of low-avidity T cells, allowing them to overcome the selective advantage of high-avidity T cells, whilst reinforcing high-avidity T cell entry into the memory pool, thus reducing the average avidity of the primary response and increasing that of the memory response. IFN-γ in this context is mainly provided by virtual memory T cells, an antigen-inexperienced subset with memory features. Overall, we propose that IFN-γ and virtual memory T cells fulfil a critical immunoregulatory role by enabling the coordination of T cell avidity and fate
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »
Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Virtual Reality Program Helped Decrease HoardingA virtual reality program helped hoarders clear out their clutter, researchers report. Hoarding disorder, which strikes more than 2.5% of Americans, has only been defined as a mental health condition for 10 years, and it's both debilitating and hard to treat. So, researchers...
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »