Aragon DAO Votes to Support Lawsuit Against Founding Team

The Aragon DAO has passed two votes supporting a lawsuit against its founding team and funding it with $300,000. A vote approving the proposal passed unanimously with 1.6 million governance tokens in favor, while the vote to approve the funding passed with 1.6 million tokens in favor and 1 million tokens against. In governance votes, token holders vote with their tokens — with one token equalling one vote.
The vote comes in response to a move by the Aragon Association to dissolve itself and discontinue its governance token, ANT, through redemptions for ether. It chose this plan without consulting the DAO due to legal constraints, it said at the time. “Rather than continuing down the current path, after several months of deep introspection we have concluded that the shaky foundations underlying the current structure cannot be fixed and have been holding back the project for too long. Neither the AA nor ANT are currently suited to govern the project. A fresh start is needed and nothing short of a total reset will do,” it sai
