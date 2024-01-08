Best Music Videos of 2023: Deep Underground Edition

Welcome back once again as we explore the deepest depths of the underground for the best music videos of 2023. You'll find no Top 40 artists here. Just the weird, wild, and whimsical. We're at the halfway point now, so keep tuning in for the next couple of days.The only reason that this video isn’t higher on the list is because it kind of needs context to understand.

A prequel of sorts to the band’s video from last year, “Dead Circus,” features singer Bryan Marte’s blind circus freak character, this time as a shopkeeper. Over the course of the video, he screams and offers some extremely disturbing wares. The setting and direction by Mattia Castiglia are wonderful, though the video doesn’t quite have enough plot for its runtime. Still, watched with its companion piece, it builds on the band’s world while being highly entertaining.Whether you love “Feel Like a Woman” is going to largely depend on whether you think radical exploration of gender is cool or no





