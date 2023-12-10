Here at Popular Science we celebrate innovation. Whether it’s a new medical treatment, infrastructure project, consumer product, or big idea, they almost always spring up as the solution to a problem. Some honorees address age-old annoyances while others speak to larger and even existential issues that profoundly affect people around the globe. This year, we’ve selected honorees that exemplify this desire to improve people’s lives, just as we have every year since 1988.

Here are the innovations that affected our world in 2023. Health Engineering Auto Sports & Outdoor Entertainment Home Personal Care Gadgets Aerospace Emergency Service and Defense Health It takes time for scientists and drug makers to move the needle in medicine. But during public health emergencies like the pandemic, they need to act urgently without compromising safety, quality, and effectiveness. Opill is a shining example of tha





PopSci » / 🏆 298. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.