Google Reveals Top Trending Recipes of 2023, McDonald's Shake Takes the Lead

Google has released its annual list of the year’s top trending searches, including the platform’s most searched recipes. The recipes with the highest spikes in traffic in 2023 weren’t a Thanksgiving turkey or an espresso martini. (Although, this certainly had a moment in 2022). In fact, the highest trending recipe came from McDonald’s. Here’s a look at the top trending recipes for 2023 – and our mouths are already watering.
Earlier this summer, McDonald’s released a limited-edition purple shake in honor of the beloved franchise character Grimace – but the news has stirred up mixed reactions from social media users. Shortly after the announcement, there was confusion regarding its flavor. According to McDonald’s, the flavor was inspired by "Grimace's iconic color and sweetness," leading to jokes and questions about the mysterious shake
