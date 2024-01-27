Apple Opens iPhone to Third-Party App Stores in EU with New Fee Structure

Apple is finally opening the iPhone to third-party app stores in the European Union, introducing a new fee structure for apps. Apps pay no cut of sales to Apple if they're distributed via a third-party store. If a developer still wants to be distributed via Apple's App Store, the cut drops from 30% to 17%. Any app with over 1 million installs per year must pay Apple a 50 euro cent fee for every new installation over that first 1 million.





verge » / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Criminals Exploit Mobile Payment Apps to Drain Bank AccountsUnauthorized users are able to get access to an unlocked device and use it to make purchases with mobile payment apps by using financial data from them to open new accounts. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Jr. demands immediate action from the CEOs of Zelle, Venmo, and Cash App to protect consumers.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

d4vd Opens Up About Struggling with Artistic IdentityThe genre-blurring artist d4vd opens up about his struggle to find his artistic identity and the pressure to make commercially successful music.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Grand jury indictment against Alec Baldwin opens two paths for prosecutorsAlec Baldwin once again is facing a felony involuntary manslaughter charge after a grand jury indicted the actor in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie in New Mexico.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

D.C. Lottery Office Looks to Private Operator to Improve Sports Gambling AppD.C.'s Office of Lottery and Gaming is attempting to salvage its poor-performing sports gambling app, GambetDC, by turning it over to a private operator with a more established platform, the agency's director said Thursday.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Emma Heming Willis Opens Up About Emotional Anniversary with Bruce WillisEmma Heming Willis shares her emotional experience on her anniversary with Bruce Willis, expressing gratitude for her supportive community and how they help her feel less alone.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Apple introduces Vision Pro headset with facial scan requirementApple has launched its new Vision Pro headset, which comes in different storage options and requires a facial scan for purchase. The headset is priced starting at $3,499 and offers prescription inserts for customers with vision correction needs.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »